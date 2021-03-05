Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

