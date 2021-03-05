Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scientific Games Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGMS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

SGMS opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $413,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

