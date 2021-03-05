Jeffrey Rosenfeld Acquires 670 Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Stock

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) insider Jeffrey Rosenfeld purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$22.24 ($15.88) per share, with a total value of A$14,898.12 ($10,641.51).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

