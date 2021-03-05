Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 464,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 332,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

