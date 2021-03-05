JMP Securities Boosts Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $775.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $750.00 to $775.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Y stock opened at $625.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $715.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 26.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alleghany by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Alleghany by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

