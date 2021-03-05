JMP Securities Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,550.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,170.57.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,219.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,152.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,976.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

