Joey Agree Acquires 7,870 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $77.19.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,507,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period.

Separately, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

