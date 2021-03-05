John Rakolta, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $77.19.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.