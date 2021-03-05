John Richard Pinion Sells 6,198 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $856,377.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,067.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RARE opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.78. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

