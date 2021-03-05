Joint Ventures 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,759.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $31,611.05 and approximately $5,759.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00749629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.