Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts Sells 21,758 Shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total transaction of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) stock opened at GBX 2,365 ($30.90) on Friday. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 952 ($12.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a market capitalization of £929.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,025.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,727.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

