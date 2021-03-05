Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Investment analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $165.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

