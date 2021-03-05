JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.90

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €51.90 ($61.06) and last traded at €51.80 ($60.94), with a volume of 39359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €50.20 ($59.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.60 ($61.88).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.17 and its 200-day moving average is €38.83. The firm has a market cap of $765.86 million and a P/E ratio of 175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

