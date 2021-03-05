JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $660.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $605.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $494.81 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $306.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

