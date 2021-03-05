JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $237.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

CAT stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.03 and its 200 day moving average is $172.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

