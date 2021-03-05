JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $150.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $459.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

