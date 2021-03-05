JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 497,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 78,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

