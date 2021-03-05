JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.08. 43,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

