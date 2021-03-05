JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AVVIY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. 73,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,879. Aviva has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.