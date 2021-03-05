JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The Gap by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

