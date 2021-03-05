Juan Vera Sells 32,854 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Juan Vera sold 32,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,835.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392,194 shares in the company, valued at $92,314,766.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Vera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Juan Vera sold 15,988 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $612,660.16.

On Monday, February 22nd, Juan Vera sold 14,321 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $609,644.97.

On Thursday, February 18th, Juan Vera sold 8,942 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $364,386.50.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $435,344.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALVR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.