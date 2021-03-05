Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,852 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $617.14 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $70,195.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

