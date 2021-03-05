Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,904 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,508,000 after acquiring an additional 186,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Shares of HES stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

