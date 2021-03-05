Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $174.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.