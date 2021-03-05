Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 43.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $4,441.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,510.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4,219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

