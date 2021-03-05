Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,543,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,652,908.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,681,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,963,969 shares of company stock valued at $612,660,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.30 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

