Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. AJO LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $160.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

