Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 209 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

