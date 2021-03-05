Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $271,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

MO stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

