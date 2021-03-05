Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (TKAYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKAYY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TKAYY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 77,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

