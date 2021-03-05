Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at CIBC

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price target increased by CIBC from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

