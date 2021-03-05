JUST Reaches Market Cap of $129.50 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $129.50 million and approximately $401.04 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00464298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00077002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00083564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00464976 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

