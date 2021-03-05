Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%.

NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.37. 61,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,166. The stock has a market cap of $749.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.