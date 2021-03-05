Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Down 6%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.81. 805,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 654,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KLR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $501.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $397,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,806. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

