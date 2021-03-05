Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.64. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of KSU opened at $201.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

