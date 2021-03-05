KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the January 28th total of 179,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

