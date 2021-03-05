KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the January 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $310,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $2,369,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $46,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 46.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

