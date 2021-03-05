KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CSX by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 468,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.