KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

MET stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

