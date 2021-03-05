KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of CDW worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $1,937,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,042,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

