KBC Group NV Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.03 and its 200 day moving average is $172.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

