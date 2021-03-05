KBC Group NV Sells 156,661 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,661 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sirius XM by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sirius XM by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,666 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

