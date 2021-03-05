KBC Group NV Sells 2,519 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 11.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

