KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.77.

NYSE:KBR opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.56 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KBR by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $73,894,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

