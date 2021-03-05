Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 12,327 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02.

NASDAQ KROS traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 109,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after buying an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,440,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.