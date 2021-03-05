Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kerry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

