Keybank National Association OH Acquires 68 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 755.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $371.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $396.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

