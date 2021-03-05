Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SAH stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.