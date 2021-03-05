Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 4,823 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $146.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

