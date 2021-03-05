Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Delek US were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 268,655 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Delek US stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

